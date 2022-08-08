Multiple insiders bought City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in City Chic Collective Limited's (ASX:CCX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At City Chic Collective

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Michael Graham Kay for AU$192k worth of shares, at about AU$3.84 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.24. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months City Chic Collective insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. City Chic Collective insiders own about AU$15m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About City Chic Collective Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded City Chic Collective shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in City Chic Collective and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of City Chic Collective.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

