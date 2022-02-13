Multiple insiders bought Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Conduent Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CNDT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Conduent Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Clifford Skelton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$4.85 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.55). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Conduent insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$5.81. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Conduent

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Conduent insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 5.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Conduent Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Conduent shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Conduent insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Conduent and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

