Multiple insiders bought Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Customers Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President & Vice Chairman Samvir Sidhu for US$125k worth of shares, at about US$42.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$28.34). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.47k shares for US$187k. On the other hand they divested 1.00k shares, for US$43k. Overall, Customers Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.6% of Customers Bancorp shares, worth about US$61m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Customers Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Customers Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Customers Bancorp insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Customers Bancorp and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

