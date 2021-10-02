Multiple insiders bought DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DLH Holdings

The President Zachary Parker made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$95k worth of shares at a price of US$10.38 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$12.11. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While DLH Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does DLH Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that DLH Holdings insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The DLH Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded DLH Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think DLH Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DLH Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for DLH Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

