Multiple insiders bought Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Esken Limited's (LON:ESKN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Esken

The Interim Executive Chairman David James Shearer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£100k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.14 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.14 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Esken share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Esken insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Esken Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Esken. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£228k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Esken Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Esken insiders own about UK£7.8m worth of shares. That equates to 5.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Esken Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Esken insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Esken. For example, Esken has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

