Multiple insiders bought Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Essentra plc's (LON:ESNT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Essentra

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Essentra

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Executive & Executive Director Paul Forman for UK£100k worth of shares, at about UK£2.60 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£2.95), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Essentra insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Essentra is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Essentra

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.1m worth of Essentra stock, about 0.2% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Essentra Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Essentra insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Essentra insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Essentra. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Essentra and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course Essentra may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

