Multiple insiders bought Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited's (ASX:FZO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Family Zone Cyber Safety Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Independent Chairman Peter Pawlowitsch made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$340k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.34 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.22 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Family Zone Cyber Safety insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Family Zone Cyber Safety is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Family Zone Cyber Safety

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.4% of Family Zone Cyber Safety shares, worth about AU$13m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Family Zone Cyber Safety Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Family Zone Cyber Safety and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Family Zone Cyber Safety (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course Family Zone Cyber Safety may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

