Multiple insiders bought First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

First National Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Kirtesh Patel bought US$94k worth of shares at a price of US$17.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$17.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$159k for 9.45k shares. But insiders sold 3.39k shares worth US$59k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First National insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At First National Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of First National shares. In total, insider William Holt sold US$59k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that First National insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First National Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought First National stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First National. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for First National (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

