Multiple insiders bought First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in First Northwest Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FNWB) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Terry Anderson, for US$123k worth of shares, at about US$15.06 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$12.72. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Terry Anderson.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$131k for 8.19k shares. But they sold 8.20k shares for US$123k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Northwest Bancorp insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

First Northwest Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of First Northwest Bancorp shares over the last three months. In total, insider Terry Anderson sold US$123k worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Independent Director Dana Behar bought US$14k worth. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Story continues

Does First Northwest Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that First Northwest Bancorp insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$5.8m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Northwest Bancorp Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of First Northwest Bancorp stock, than buying, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So we can't be sure that insiders are optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for First Northwest Bancorp you should be aware of.

Of course First Northwest Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here