Multiple insiders bought Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Flowtech Fluidpower plc's (LON:FLO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flowtech Fluidpower

The Independent Non-Executive Director James Brooke made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£104k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.30 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.22). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Flowtech Fluidpower insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Flowtech Fluidpower insiders have about 2.1% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.6m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Flowtech Fluidpower Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Flowtech Fluidpower insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Flowtech Fluidpower stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Flowtech Fluidpower. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Flowtech Fluidpower and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

