Multiple insiders bought G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At G8 Education

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months G8 Education insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does G8 Education Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$2.3m worth of G8 Education stock, about 0.3% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About G8 Education Insiders?

The fact that there have been no G8 Education insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think G8 Education insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that G8 Education has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

