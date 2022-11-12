Multiple insiders bought Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Galiano Gold Inc.'s (TSE:GAU) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Galiano Gold

The Independent Chairman Paul Wright made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$67k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.67 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.76. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$222k for 372.27k shares. But insiders sold 179.81k shares worth CA$134k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Galiano Gold insiders. The average buy price was around CA$0.60. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Galiano Gold Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Galiano Gold. Insiders bought CA$33k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Galiano Gold, though insiders do hold about CA$518k worth of shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The Galiano Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Galiano Gold insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Galiano Gold.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

