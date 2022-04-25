Multiple insiders bought Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Games Workshop Group PLC's (LON:GAW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Games Workshop Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Games Workshop Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Kevin Rountree bought UK£161k worth of shares at a price of UK£117 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£74.85. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Games Workshop Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around UK£105. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Games Workshop Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Games Workshop Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Games Workshop Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£84k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Games Workshop Group insiders own 0.07% of the company, worth about UK£1.7m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Games Workshop Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Games Workshop Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Games Workshop Group has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Down More Than 23%, This Year's 2 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks Look Like Monster Buys Right Now

    There are 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It may surprise investors to learn that the bottom-two performers so far this year are Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which have been two of the better performers over the last decade.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Proven Winners You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These highly profitable and time-tested companies are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

    Dividend stocks provide a hands-off stream of income to give peace of mind during market volatility.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest

    To generate a significant level of passive income typically requires a lot of work to accumulate enough money initially. Want $75,000 or more in passive income the easy way? Three top ways of generating passive income are investing in real estate, bonds, or dividend stocks.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Growth Stocks That Are Also Passive Income Machines

    When the market turns turbulent, dividend stocks can offer shelter from the storm. With volatility roiling the market recently, there are now some great growth stocks trading at beaten-down valuations that also pay substantial dividends. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), Regions Financial (NYSE: RF), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as top companies in that category that are worth investing in right now.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • This Emerging Opportunity Could Send Nvidia Stock Soaring

    The graphics specialist's video gaming business could get much bigger in the long run thanks to this fast-growing opportunity.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • Worried About a Market Crash? Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    The idea of buying growth stocks ahead of a potential market crash might seem counterintuitive. Indeed, the business has been incredibly profitable, with operating income rising from $538 million in 2012 to $47 billion in 2021.

  • Scaramucci’s Crypto Pivot Comes With an Eye on Tripling Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci, whose curiosity about cryptocurrencies began during his short stint in Washington, now plans to pivot his SkyBridge Capital toward digital assets after years of focusing on high-profile hedge funds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy While They're Down

    Technology stocks have been put through the wringer by the market as of late. Dread over future interest rate hikes and uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine have spurred investors to exit positions in growth stocks and resort to safer assets. The financial technology (fintech) industry, which refers to the blend of technology and finance, has been particularly hard hit recently.

  • 3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know

    It was nearly rendered obsolete by both larger rivals before its current CEO, Lisa Su, brought it back from the brink of bankruptcy. Intel's stock price rose less than 80% during that same period. AMD was once an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) like Intel.

  • 3 REITs That Prove Slow and Steady Wins the Race

    Investing for the long haul is a long-proven way to build wealth, and patience is well-rewarded for those who pick well and let great companies take care of their businesses and their investors. Heck, if you had put $10,000 in the S&P 500, say, 20 years ago and let it run, that stake would have returned a cool $58,940, counting dividends and share price gain through that metric known as total return. Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that do just that, and each has soundly beaten the S&P 500 over the past two decades while providing respectable dividend yields along the way.

  • Will Lucid Group Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    The EV maker shares some DNA with Tesla -- but could it follow in Tesla's footsteps and join the 12-zero club?