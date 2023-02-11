Multiple insiders bought Goodman Property Trust (NZSE:GMT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Goodman Property Trust (NZSE:GMT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Goodman Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Leonie Freeman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$534k worth of shares at a price of NZ$2.27 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being NZ$2.09). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 339.53k shares for NZ$751k. But insiders sold 305.02k shares worth NZ$649k. Overall, Goodman Property Trust insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Goodman Property Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Goodman Property Trust insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about NZ$8.4m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Goodman Property Trust Insiders?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Goodman Property Trust insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Goodman Property Trust (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

