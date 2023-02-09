Multiple insiders bought Green Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:GCM) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Green Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:GCM), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Green Critical Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Leon Pretorius bought AU$193k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.012 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.018. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Green Critical Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Green Critical Minerals insiders own 10% of the company, worth about AU$1.9m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Green Critical Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Green Critical Minerals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Green Critical Minerals insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Green Critical Minerals has 5 warning signs (4 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

