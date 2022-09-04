Multiple insiders bought Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Integrated Research Limited's (ASX:IRI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Integrated Research Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Independent Director Allan Brackin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$80k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.61 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.47). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Integrated Research insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$1.30 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Integrated Research

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Integrated Research insiders own about AU$27m worth of shares. That equates to 33% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Integrated Research Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Integrated Research shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Integrated Research insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Integrated Research is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

