Multiple insiders bought Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Lancashire Holdings Limited's (LON:LRE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lancashire Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Director Alexander Maloney for UK£100k worth of shares, at about UK£3.84 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£4.79. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Lancashire Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Lancashire Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.5% of Lancashire Holdings shares, worth about UK£5.5m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lancashire Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Lancashire Holdings insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Lancashire Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

