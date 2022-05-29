Multiple insiders bought Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Los Andes Copper Ltd.'s (CVE:LA) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Los Andes Copper Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & President R. Jones bought CA$88k worth of shares at a price of CA$9.72 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$15.00. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Los Andes Copper insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around CA$11.05. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Los Andes Copper Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Los Andes Copper insider buying shares in the last three months. CEO & President R. Jones bought CA$17k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Los Andes Copper Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Los Andes Copper insiders have about 0.6% of the stock, worth approximately CA$2.3m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Los Andes Copper Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Los Andes Copper insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Los Andes Copper has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

