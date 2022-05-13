Multiple insiders bought Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MEC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mayville Engineering Company

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Patrick Michels bought US$171k worth of shares at a price of US$17.05 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.17 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Mayville Engineering Company insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Mayville Engineering Company Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Mayville Engineering Company over the last quarter. Independent Director Timothy Christen purchased US$20k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Mayville Engineering Company

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Mayville Engineering Company insiders own about US$8.4m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mayville Engineering Company Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Mayville Engineering Company insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Mayville Engineering Company you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

