Multiple insiders bought MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

MGE Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director James Berbee bought US$80k worth of shares at a price of US$74.86 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$82.57 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for MGE Energy share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

MGE Energy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying.

MGE Energy Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at MGE Energy. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$118k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that MGE Energy insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$5.6m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MGE Energy Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that MGE Energy insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for MGE Energy that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: MGE Energy may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

