Multiple insiders bought MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for MLG Oz

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MLG Oz

The Founder Murray Leahy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$302k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.90 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.47). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months MLG Oz insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.78 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MLG Oz insiders own 55% of the company, currently worth about AU$38m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MLG Oz Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MLG Oz shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like MLG Oz insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - MLG Oz has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Church & Dwight (CHD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Blizzard: Overwatch 2 'Launch Experience Has Been Frustrating For Many'

    Overwatch 2 has not been having a good time. After undergoing two attacks by external parties that made it nearly impossible to play, the hero shooter came under fire for its bad cell phone policy. Then, many had issues trying to play Overwatch 2 with friends. Blizzard worked to ease these pains, axing the phone requirement outright and allowing more players to experience the sequel as the week went on, but not before some extended downtime on Thursday night. By Friday, fans had discovered a cha

  • Green Bay Packers fans from Wisconsin, to nobody's surprise, make London their own

    Packers fans from Wisconsin are enjoying London and meeting up with European Packers fans, while Giants fans seems scarce.

  • Why Artesian Resources (ARTNA) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Artesian Resources (ARTNA) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • NFL, NFLPA issue dueling statements regarding concussion protocol

    The NFL and NFL Players Association typically work cooperatively, when it comes to the conclusion protocol. The September 25 incident involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sparked multiple disagreements between the league and the union. The Tagovailoa investigation has sparked two questions. First, were the current protocols followed? Second, will the current protocols be changed? [more]

  • Bank of Canada's hawkish message bolsters case for another large rate hike

    The Bank of Canada made clear on Thursday it will not yet be pivoting away from its rapid pace of interest rate increases, with Governor Tiff Macklem saying there were no signs underlying inflation might be easing. Canada's headline inflation rate dropped to 7.0% in August, with core inflation running at about 5%, which Macklem said was too high. Macklem added that while forward-looking indicators suggest Canada's economy is starting to slow, labor markets remain tight and demand is still outstripping supply.

  • Civil War re-enactor plants bomb at battlefield after being removed from unit, feds say

    “You have been warned,” the man wrote in a mailed letter before the bomb was discovered at the Virginia battlefield, according to prosecutors.

  • Italy’s Meloni Scrambling to Fill Key Posts With Clock Ticking

    (Bloomberg) -- The composition of Italy’s incoming right-wing government, likely under Giorgia Meloni, is still far from certain with just a week to go before the opening of the new parliament.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over

  • Cracks in financial markets fuel debate on whether the next crisis is inevitable

    History shows that financial crises tend to develop as the result of the use of derivatives, and that liquidity and leverage can also play a role.

  • Luis Castillo shuts out Blue Jays, leads Mariners to Game 1 win

    Luis Castillo hammered the strike zone all night, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 win in Game 1 of the AL wild card series.

  • U.S. Treasury sets new tax credit rule to expand affordable housing

    The U.S. Treasury moved to preserve and expand the supply of affordable housing on Friday by finalizing a new tax credit income rule that may qualify more housing projects and extending deadlines for when they must be placed in service. Previously, projects qualifying for the tax credit, which can offset up to 70% of an affordable housing project's costs, needed to make at least 20% of the units available to residents earning 50% of the local area's median income (AMI) or 40% of the units at 60% of AMI. Dave Borsos, vice president of capital markets at the National Multifamily Housing Council, an industry trade group, said the change would keep more low-income people in such units even if their income rises slightly.

  • NC woman sues sheriff, deputies who didn’t believe sexual assault claim and charged her

    The Mint Hill resident says she was on her way back to college when someone posing as a police officer attacked her during a traffic stop.

  • Browns host 10 players for workouts on Friday including Kenny Stills

    The Browns hosted 10 free agents for tryouts today, including veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock You Shouldn't Sell During the Market Downturn, According to 100% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Cybersecurity could be a major source of growth for investors as more companies migrate to the cloud.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

    When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors also want to consider the stocks that are recently outperforming other similar stocks, because these are the stocks that institutions are buying and will usually continue to pe

  • A single massive options trade fueled a 2% positive reversal in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, says Wells Fargo

    The $31 million options trade included the buying of 20,000 S&P 500 calls expiring in October with a strike price of 4,500.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    What do a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, and Dividend Contender have in common? Each of them appears capable of showering shareholders with consistently growing passive income.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.