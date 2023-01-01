Multiple insiders bought Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Myers Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman, Frederic Liebau, sold US$316k worth of shares at a price of US$21.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$22.23. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 29% of Frederic Liebau's stake. Frederic Liebau was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 23.50k shares for US$436k. But they sold 15.00k shares for US$316k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Myers Industries insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Myers Industries Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Myers Industries shares over the last three months. In total, Independent Chairman Frederic Liebau sold US$316k worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Independent Director Yvette Bright bought US$10k worth. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does Myers Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Myers Industries insiders own about US$9.5m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Myers Industries Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Myers Industries, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So we can't be sure that insiders are optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Myers Industries. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Myers Industries that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

