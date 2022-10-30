Multiple insiders bought MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Joshua Silverman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$103k worth of shares at a price of US$15.11 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.83). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$8.61 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that MyMD Pharmaceuticals insiders own 25% of the company, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MyMD Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in MyMD Pharmaceuticals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that MyMD Pharmaceuticals has 5 warning signs (4 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

