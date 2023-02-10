Multiple insiders bought N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in N1 Holdings Limited's (ASX:N1H) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

N1 Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

N1 Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.16. Although they bought at below the recent price of AU$0.17 per share, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. N1 Holdings insiders own 78% of the company, currently worth about AU$11m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The N1 Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like N1 Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for N1 Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

