Multiple insiders bought NickelX Limited (ASX:NKL) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in NickelX Limited's (ASX:NKL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NickelX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jason Peterson bought AU$391k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.16 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.14. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

NickelX insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.13. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that NickelX insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$2.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NickelX Insiders?

The fact that there have been no NickelX insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in NickelX and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for NickelX (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

