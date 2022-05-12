Multiple insiders bought PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in PSC Insurance Group Limited's (ASX:PSI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

PSC Insurance Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director of Broking & Executive Director John Dwyer bought AU$232k worth of shares at a price of AU$4.65 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$4.47 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

PSC Insurance Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

PSC Insurance Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that PSC Insurance Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Director of Broking & Executive Director John Dwyer paid AU$232k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does PSC Insurance Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. PSC Insurance Group insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about AU$712m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The PSC Insurance Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest PSC Insurance Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PSC Insurance Group. For example - PSC Insurance Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

