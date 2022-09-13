Multiple insiders bought Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Pure Foods Tasmania Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Malcolm McAully bought AU$107k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.17 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.17. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Pure Foods Tasmania insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Pure Foods Tasmania insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.21. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Pure Foods Tasmania Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Pure Foods Tasmania insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$234k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Pure Foods Tasmania

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Pure Foods Tasmania insiders own 14% of the company, worth about AU$2.4m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Pure Foods Tasmania Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Pure Foods Tasmania insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pure Foods Tasmania. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Pure Foods Tasmania.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

