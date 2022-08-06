Multiple insiders bought R3D Resources Limited (ASX:R3D) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of R3D Resources Limited (ASX:R3D), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At R3D Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Jihad Malaeb for AU$150k worth of shares, at about AU$0.10 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.096. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months R3D Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At R3D Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, R3D Resources insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$362k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of R3D Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that R3D Resources insiders own 25% of the company, worth about AU$3.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About R3D Resources Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in R3D Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for R3D Resources (3 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

