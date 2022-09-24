Multiple insiders bought Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s (CVE:RPX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent & Non-Executive Chairman Paul Martin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$110k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.55 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.21). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 595.85k shares for CA$280k. On the other hand they divested 48.50k shares, for CA$27k. In total, Red Pine Exploration insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around CA$0.47. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Are Red Pine Exploration Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at Red Pine Exploration over the last quarter. CEO, President & Director Quentin Yarie shelled out CA$8.6k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$357k worth of Red Pine Exploration stock, about 1.3% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Red Pine Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Red Pine Exploration stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Red Pine Exploration (3 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Red Pine Exploration may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here