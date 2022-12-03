Multiple insiders bought Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Remitly Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Matthew Oppenheimer bought US$244k worth of shares at a price of US$17.78 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$10.49 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 26.55k shares for US$490k. On the other hand they divested 5.97k shares, for US$60k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Remitly Global insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Remitly Global Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Remitly Global shares. Specifically, EVP of Customer & Culture Rene Yoakum ditched US$60k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Remitly Global insiders own about US$115m worth of shares (which is 6.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Remitly Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Remitly Global stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Remitly Global you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

