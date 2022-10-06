Multiple insiders bought RenoWorks Software Inc. (CVE:RW) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in RenoWorks Software Inc.'s (CVE:RW) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RenoWorks Software

The Independent Director Nairn Nerland made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.50 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.27 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While RenoWorks Software insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about CA$0.43. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that RenoWorks Software insiders own 38% of the company, worth about CA$4.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The RenoWorks Software Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in RenoWorks Software and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for RenoWorks Software (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

