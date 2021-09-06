Multiple insiders bought Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Stealth Global Holdings Limited's (ASX:SGI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Stealth Global Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Narelle Edmunds bought AU$176k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.12 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Stealth Global Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Stealth Global Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Stealth Global Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Stealth Global Holdings. We can see that insider Narelle Edmunds paid AU$310k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Stealth Global Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Stealth Global Holdings insiders own about AU$3.9m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Stealth Global Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Stealth Global Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Stealth Global Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

