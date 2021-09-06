Multiple insiders bought Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Stealth Global Holdings Limited's (ASX:SGI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Stealth Global Holdings

Stealth Global Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Narelle Edmunds bought AU$176k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.12 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Stealth Global Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Stealth Global Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Stealth Global Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Stealth Global Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Stealth Global Holdings. We can see that insider Narelle Edmunds paid AU$310k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Stealth Global Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Stealth Global Holdings insiders own about AU$3.9m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Stealth Global Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Stealth Global Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Stealth Global Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out of Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    Dividend stocks can make great investments. The average dividend stock has generated a more than 12.8% total return from 1973 through the end of last year, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Meanwhile, the best results came from companies that steadily increased their dividends, with growers delivering a 13.2% total return.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 10 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks getting the attention of elite hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds. Hedge funds have not performed well in the past decade. In fact, hedge funds have been more […]

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • What's in your mutual fund? The collapse of Infinity Q is a warning to investors

    Marshall Glickman, owner of an online bookseller in Vermont, is experiencing that bull market rarity — a mutual fund collapse. What happened?

  • Here’s How Much Emergency Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend ETFs to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are securities that track indexes, sectors, commodities, or other assets, […]

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About the Stock Market

    It's easy for investors to identify reasons to be fearful. Stock market valuations are frothy. Interest rates are likely to rise. The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to increase. We could add plenty of other items to the list.