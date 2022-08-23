Multiple insiders bought Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Super Retail Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chair Sally Anne Pitkin for AU$90k worth of shares, at about AU$10.24 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$10.42 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Super Retail Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Super Retail Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Super Retail Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Super Retail Group insiders own 31% of the company, worth about AU$726m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Super Retail Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Super Retail Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Super Retail Group insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Super Retail Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

