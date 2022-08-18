Multiple insiders bought Ten Sixty Four Limited (ASX:X64) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Ten Sixty Four Limited (ASX:X64), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ten Sixty Four

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Jeffery McGlinn bought AU$98k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.84 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.63). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Ten Sixty Four insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.62. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Ten Sixty Four Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Ten Sixty Four. insider Paul Isaac bought AU$32k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Ten Sixty Four insiders own about AU$7.3m worth of shares (which is 5.1% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ten Sixty Four Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Ten Sixty Four insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ten Sixty Four has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

