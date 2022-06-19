Multiple insiders bought Tern Plc (LON:TERN) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Tern Plc's (LON:TERN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Tern Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Steven McLeod, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£96k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.13 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (UK£0.12). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.32m shares worth UK£157k. But they sold 918.93k shares for UK£119k. In total, Tern insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Tern Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Tern. In total, insiders bought UK£157k worth of shares in that time. However, they netted UK£119k for sales. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Does Tern Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 19% of Tern shares, worth about UK£7.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tern Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Tern insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Tern.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

