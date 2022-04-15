Multiple insiders bought United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Community Banks

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP & Chief Risk Officer Robert Edwards bought US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$30.30 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$31.04. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 12.90k shares for US$393k. But they sold 6.00k shares for US$192k. In total, United Community Banks insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of United Community Banks

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. United Community Banks insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Community Banks Insiders?

The fact that there have been no United Community Banks insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think United Community Banks insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing United Community Banks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for United Community Banks and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

