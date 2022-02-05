Multiple insiders bought Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Vmoto Limited's (ASX:VMT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Vmoto Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Malaky Kazem bought AU$413k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.42 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.41. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that Malaky Kazem was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.08m shares worth AU$446k. But insiders sold 85.42k shares worth AU$37k. In total, Vmoto insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Vmoto Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Vmoto insiders own 45% of the company, worth about AU$52m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Vmoto Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vmoto shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Vmoto insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Vmoto and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

