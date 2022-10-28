Multiple insiders bought Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:WHG) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Westwood Holdings Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Westwood Holdings Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Raymond Wooldridge bought US$175k worth of shares at a price of US$17.49 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$10.19 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$495k for 28.52k shares. But they sold 3.00k shares for US$45k. In total, Westwood Holdings Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Westwood Holdings Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Westwood Holdings Group insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Westwood Holdings Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Westwood Holdings Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Westwood Holdings Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Westwood Holdings Group. For example, Westwood Holdings Group has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here