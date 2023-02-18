Multiple insiders bought William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in William Penn Bancorporation's (NASDAQ:WMPN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At William Penn Bancorporation

The President Kenneth Stephon made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$144k worth of shares at a price of US$11.49 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$11.88. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for William Penn Bancorporation share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$468k for 39.71k shares. But they sold 13.65k shares for US$158k. In total, William Penn Bancorporation insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At William Penn Bancorporation Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that William Penn Bancorporation insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that President Kenneth Stephon paid US$59k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does William Penn Bancorporation Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that William Penn Bancorporation insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The William Penn Bancorporation Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of William Penn Bancorporation we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

