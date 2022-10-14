Multiple insiders bought XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in XRF Scientific Limited's (ASX:XRF) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

XRF Scientific Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director David Brown bought AU$137k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.65 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.67. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the XRF Scientific insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. We note that David Brown was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 448.37k shares for AU$280k. But they sold 240.94k shares for AU$153k. Overall, XRF Scientific insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of XRF Scientific

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. XRF Scientific insiders own about AU$22m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At XRF Scientific Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no XRF Scientific insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in XRF Scientific and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing XRF Scientific. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for XRF Scientific you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

