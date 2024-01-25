Multiple issues reported at KC-area bridal shop, owner files for bankruptcy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple brides say they’ve had issues getting their dresses from a Kansas City-area bridal shop. One woman is now out a couple grand.

Meanwhile, the owner of the store has files for bankruptcy.

Bride Abby Ostronic found “the dress” at “The One Bridal” last March. She put half down, $1,500 for the couture, custom dress, she knew could take six to nine months to complete.

After several months of calling the shop for updates.

“I was without a dress, five weeks from my wedding, no communication, no help from the bridal shop,” she said.

Her maid of honor contacted the designer directly.

“The designer said ‘oh I actually have her dress, I’ve had it for six weeks’ and the bridal shop hasn’t paid, and so we haven’t been able to ship anything and so they won’t contact us back.'”

Store owner Ashley Jones blames the designer.

Jones didn’t want to talk on camera but said her team called Ostronic about the dress.

Ostronic shared a voicemail an employee left on Dec. 6, saying the shop just shipped her dress to their store in Dallas where she lives. But Ostronic said the designer had just over-nighted her dress from the studio to her front door and she was tracking the order.

The designer told Ostronic’s family she had several other bridal gowns from The One Bridal in the same situation.

“Once I heard that the designer had it, I got pretty upset,” Ostronic said.

Two sizes too big, Ostronic paid an additional $700 to rush alterations.

“I didn’t let it ruin mine, but it very much has the ability to ruin someone’s wedding day, and so that, it hurts, it’s not fair,” she said.

Jones’ store used to be at City Center in Lenexa. The district sued The One Bridal, claiming the business wasn’t paying its rent.

When Jones failed to show up in court recently, a judge ordered her to pay more than $162,000 for the lease she owed at City Center.

Jones said she moved her business to a new location in Kansas City, Missouri with lower overhead.

She said they’re only working with the designers on current sales and selling dresses off the rack.

A document shows The One Bridal filed for bankruptcy last spring but can stay in business while paying off their debts. It shows The One Bridal owes somewhere between half a million and one million dollars.

Ostronic has a warning for other brides.

“Be cautious, be leery, if things aren’t adding up, contact the designer,” she said.

