Multiple journalists report hearing explosions in Kyiv

Kyiv at night
Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read

Journalists from CNN, CBS, ABC, and CNBC all reported hearing explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv just after 5:00 a.m. local time Thursday morning.

"I just heard a big bang right here behind me," CNN correspondent Matthew Chance said. "I probably shouldn't have done the live shot here. There are big explosions taking place in Kyiv right now." He said he heard "four or five" explosions but could not see them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" against Ukraine early Thursday. He announced the operation after the two eastern Ukrainian separatist republics he recognized on Monday asked for Russian help in "repelling the aggression of the Ukrainian armed forces."

The Biden administration warned U.S. lawmakers earlier this month that if Russia invaded Ukraine, Kyiv could fall within 72 hours.

Kyiv is around 200 miles from the Russian border and less than 100 miles from Ukraine's border with Belarus, along which Russian troops have also been deployed.

You may also like

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia just took their darkest turn yet

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Ukraine envoy to UN says Russia 'declared war'

    Ukraine’s ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.” Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Wednesday night that if Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was not in a position to give a positive answer, he should relinquish the presidency of the Security Council, which Russia holds this month. Kyslytsya then asked if he should play the video of Putin announcing military operations being launched in Ukraine.

  • Putin begins military operation in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the start of a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning local time, announcing that Russian troops would enter Ukraine's Donbas region. The territory is held by Russian-backed separatists and Putin declared it independent of Ukraine earlier this week.

  • Stocks dive, oil surges as Putin issues warning on Ukraine

    Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a blistering warning against Ukraine and authorised special military operations in Ukraine's Donbass region. Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, before dawn, after an initial series of sounds similar to artillery fire, a Reuters witness reported, shortly after Russia announced the military operation. Putin called on Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down their weapons and go home, and said the responsibility for any bloodshed will be on the conscience "of the Ukrainian regime" according to comments carried by Russian news agencies.

  • The best explanation of the situation in Ukraine comes from Kenya’s ambassador to the UN

    Kenya's ambassador to the UN, Michael Kimani, compares situation involving Russia, Ukraine, Donetsk, and Luhansk to colonialism in Africa.

  • Biden warns Russia that the US will 'defend every inch of NATO territory' and says he is moving US troops into the Baltics

    Biden announced US troops will move into Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania but reiterated that the US will not place troops in Ukraine.

  • Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine After Putin Orders Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation aimed at demilitarizing the country, prompting Ukraine’s foreign minister to warn of a “full-scale invasion.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Starts Military Action; U.S., NATO Condemn: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million

  • Chinese media accidentally posts CCP rules on Russia-Ukraine coverage, hint at Taiwan takeover

    A news agency and two editors from different outlets posted similar instructions or stances on the coverage of Russia's actions in Ukraine, citing a need for Russia's help with Taiwan in the future.

  • NYC using sound detection devices to ticket loud cars

    New York is testing cameras that detect loud cars and motorcycles that violate noise ordinances. The devices can be used to issue tickets.

  • Colin Kaepernick-led organization to start offering free autopsies for ‘police-related’ deaths

    The former 49ers quarterback said the new initiative will make sure that families have "accurate and forensically verifiable" information after police-related deaths.

  • Biden is worried about Putin’s war on … American drivers

    Biden is preparing Americans for higher energy prices and other collateral damage from the west's confrontation with Russia over Ukraine. Don't expect Americans to like it.

  • Madeleine Albright says Putin making historic mistake

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said Russian President Vladimir Putin would be making a "historic error" if he proceeds with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine."Mr. Putin's revisionist and absurd assertion that Ukraine was 'entirely created by Russia' and effectively robbed from the Russian empire is fully in keeping with his warped worldview. Most disturbing to me: It was his attempt to establish the pretext for a full-scale invasion...

  • Hubble captured a stunning image of 3 galaxies merging together

    Space is absolutely chock full of mysteries. That’s why we’ve built things like space telescopes, and even sent some satellites out into the vast reaches of the unknown expanse surrounding us. These spacecraft have brought us a lot of information over the years, and some new ones will help bring even more. But, just because … The post Hubble captured a stunning image of 3 galaxies merging together appeared first on BGR.

  • Florida driver gets upended by rising drawbridge in video

    If you've ever crossed a drawbridge and thought you'd hate to get caught there while it's doing its thing, here's a scary look into just what that's like. As the situation continues to unfold, the driver opens his car door as if to jump out, but there's clearly a gap below him large enough to fall through, so he scraps that idea. Video of the incident was released in light of an investigation into the death of a 79-year-old woman. Carol Wright was crossing a West Palm Beach drawbridge on her bicycle earlier this month when the bridge started to rise.

  • Woman loses $300,000 worth of bitcoin to person who posed as a Chinese architect on dating app Hinge

    A woman lost almost her entire savings after getting scammed by a man she met on dating platform Hinge. For months, Vu regularly communicated with the man who went by Ze Zhao, a name that has not been verified. In a few weeks, she sent bitcoin worth $300,000 to a wallet address that the man told her was connected to the Hong Kong crypto exchange (OSL).

  • MLB lockout could cost Scherzer $232K daily, Cole $193K

    Sometime soon, lockout costs become real: Max Scherzer would forfeit $232,975 for each regular-season day lost, and Gerrit Cole $193,548. Based on last year’s base salaries that totaled just over $3.8 billion, major league players would combine to lose $20.5 million for each day wiped off the 186-day regular-season schedule. Major League Baseball has told the players’ association a labor deal must be reached by Monday in order for opening day to come off as scheduled on March 31 and a 162-game season to remain intact.

  • Whatever became of the anti-Trump prophets?

    For years, the actor Tom Arnold occupied himself with a singular goal: ending Donald Trump's presidency. And what does he have to show for it? "My ex-wife did put in her divorce filings that I was suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome," says the comedian, who became famous in the '90s for his TV sitcom and movie roles - and for being married to Roseanne Barr (his first ex-wife).Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Perh

  • Dow futures sink over 700 points as Putin authorizes invasion, explosions heard near Ukraine’s Kyiv

    U.S. stock-index futures tumble Wednesday night, as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin declares war in Ukraine; Biden condemns attack - live updates

    In a televised address, Russia's Vladimir Putin announced the military attack in Ukraine. Joe Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified" attack.

  • Putin Rival Dishes on How to Deal With the Spiraling President

    ATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—Former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski has sat across a table from Vladimir Putin on dozens of occasions. Having traded jabs with the Russian president through countless conflicts during his 10-year-long-tenure—most notably when he helped Ukraine get rid of a pro-Russia president who came to power after an allegedly fraudulent election—Kwaśniewski has never been known to back down from a face-off with Putin.Now, with the Russian president

  • Putin launches attacks across Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.State of play: Russian troops have already begun to move into eastern Ukraine, and large explosions were reported by journalists in Kyiv and other cities immediately after Putin's speech. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that a "full-sc