Multiple Kansas City area health code violations: Flapjacks, Ika Grill, Anton’s, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Flapjacks ’More, Rosana Square, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 18 priority violations during a Feb. 8 standardization inspection.

▪ Ika Grill, Camelot Court, 11725 Roe Ave., Suite A, Leawood, had 13 priority violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.

▪ Fronteras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 7779 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection.

▪ McDonald’s, 7124 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.

▪ Price Chopper, 8686 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 9 standardization inspection.

▪ Wendy’s, 7740 Tauromee Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Anton’s Taproom and Restaurant, 1610 Main St., Had 12 critical violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.