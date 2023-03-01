Three Kansas City police officers injured, Lucas says, as KCPD reports ‘multiple’ shot

Kansas City police said “multiple” officers were shot Tuesday night in an incident that was described as an active standoff on the eastern side of the city.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email that the standoff was ongoing in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted a message on Twitter at 10:19 p.m. saying three officers were injured.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Lucas wrote. “I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.