Multiple Killed and Dozens of Homes Destroyed in Strike on Lviv

A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Lviv early on Thursday, July 6, killing at least four people and injuring 32, including one child, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said dozens of homes had been damaged.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Thursday morning’s strike was “the largest attack on the civilian infrastructure of Lviv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”

Drone footage released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky captures heavy damage to an apartment building and surrounding structures.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi also said “critical infrastructure” had been damaged. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful