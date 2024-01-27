Multiple killed, injured in south Charlotte shooting

At least two people have been killed in a south Charlotte shooting early Sunday morning.

MEDIC transported three people to the hospital from a shooting near the 8600 block of Lodge South Circle shortly after 3 a.m.

CMPD Major Dave Johnson said the shooting happened between two groups involved in a confrontation in a parking lot.

CMPD was near the area for a different call when they heard the gunshots and arrived to find the victims at an apartment complex near East Arrowood Road.

NEARBY: Anti-violence group visits south Charlotte apartments after triple shooting

Details are very limited at this time, but CMPD told Channel 9 that one person died at the scene and another died in the hospital.

Two others are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, totaling four people shot in this tragic incident.

CMPD said there is no threat to the public, but the crime scene is very large and will take a long time to process.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Maj. Johnson said.

CMPD is actively investigating this as a homicide. This is a developing story.

(WATCH: Arrest made after production crew’s equipment stolen at Statesville hotel)