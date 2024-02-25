Multiple lanes of Highway 99 closed following collision: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple lanes of northbound Highway 99 in Bakersfield are closed due to a traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP reported the collision at 10:57 a.m. just north of White Lane, and said that only the #1 lane was open. There were possibly four vehicles reported to be involved.

One person was transported to Kern Medical by ambulance, according to CHP.

Expect delays in the area.

