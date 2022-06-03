Multiple law enforcement agencies to conduct field exercises in Hunt County Friday morning

Jun. 2—Hunt County residents may notice an increased law enforcement presence Friday morning in and around the Hunt County Fairgrounds, as multiple agencies conduct an exercise to train for the possibility of a child abduction.

The Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) will be conducting field training exercise in the vicinity of the fairgrounds on Jack Finney Boulevard/FM 1570 in Greenville. The exercise will begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude by 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office will be hosting the event.

"Police Training" signs will be posted in the specific areas where the exercise is being conducted.

The purpose of the exercise will be to test the local law enforcement, CART and EastTex Regional Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) vetted volunteers and other agencies' response to a missing child incident. The following response systems will be tested:

—Law Enforcement missing person response and investigative process

—Command and Control Systems—Family advocate and victim assistance—Search rescue/recovery team (SARR) operations

During the exercise, certified Department of Justice evaluators from the Fox Valley Technical College and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NECMEC) will assess the team's response capabilities for National CART program certification.

Agencies that will be attending include:

The Texas Rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fox Valley Technical College, Team Adam, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, Rockwall Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Fate Police Department, Royse City Police Department, Wylie Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol Department, Texas Department of Family Protective Services, Hunt County Child Advocacy Center, EastTex Regional CERT, and Mark9 Search and Rescue.