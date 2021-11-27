Off-duty North Texas police officer killed in Lake Worth crash; one person arrested

One person has been arrested following a fatal crash which resulted in the death of an off-duty North Texas police officer on Saturday afternoon in Lake Worth.

Lake Worth police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at the intersection of Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T Manoushagian said members of the officer’s family, who were also in the vehicle during the crash, have been transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The person in custody is suspected to have been intoxicated and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, with additional charges likely for the injuries caused to the other passengers in the vehicle, authorities said.

The department of the off-duty officer will be released once his department and family have been notified, Manoushagian said.