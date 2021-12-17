Multiple law enforcement agencies working shooting scene in Turlock

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies and Turlock police and California Highway Patrol officers all are on scene at a shooting in Turlock.

Preliminary reports indicate there were shots fired that involved law enforcement. There were no confirmed reports of injury.

Turlock police spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley said only that “a shooting did occur but (I) can’t confirm if an officer discharged a weapon.”

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz confirmed that a command post has been set up at Angelus and Spruce streets. Early reports said the incident was at nearby Castor and Orange streets.

A large perimeter has been set up, blocking off streets in the area.

Neighbors are out watching but say they don’t know what happened. Other Turlock residents even drove to the scene.

Julie Grajeda came with her dog because she heard about the incident in an area Facebook group. “I parked down the street and I just came walking,” she said.

She’s interested in a law enforcement career so sometimes goes out to scenes. Grjeda said she felt “a little heartbroken, honestly,” to hear about an officer possibly being shot in her city.

We will have more information as it’s available.

This is at the edge of the perimeter of a shooting scene in Turlock on Thursday night, Dec. 16, 2021.